Athos Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million (ATH)

Athos Finance (ATH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Athos Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Athos Finance has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $11,400.00 worth of Athos Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Athos Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Athos Finance

Athos Finance’s launch date was August 12th, 2022. Athos Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,392,450 tokens. Athos Finance’s official Twitter account is @athos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Athos Finance’s official website is athos.finance.

Buying and Selling Athos Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Athos Finance (ATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Moonbeam platform. Athos Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Athos Finance is 0.17231945 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $730.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://athos.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Athos Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Athos Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Athos Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

