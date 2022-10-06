ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $28.90 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 722.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 47.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 33.5% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 324,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 81,311 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

