Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

