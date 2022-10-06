Atlantis Loans Polygon Price Reaches $0.0325 (ATLX)

Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Atlantis Loans Polygon token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a market cap of $43,893.23 and $51,322.00 worth of Atlantis Loans Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlantis Loans Polygon has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Atlantis Loans Polygon Profile

Atlantis Loans Polygon’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,351,560 tokens. The official website for Atlantis Loans Polygon is atlantis.loans. Atlantis Loans Polygon’s official Twitter account is @atlantis_loans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlantis Loans Polygon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a current supply of 6,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlantis Loans Polygon is 0.03238397 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlantis.loans.”

