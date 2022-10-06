ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 2,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the first quarter worth $247,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

