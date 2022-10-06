Attack Wagon Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (ATK)

Attack Wagon (ATK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Attack Wagon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Attack Wagon has a market cap of $349,321.00 and approximately $64,579.00 worth of Attack Wagon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Attack Wagon has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Attack Wagon Profile

Attack Wagon launched on December 5th, 2021. Attack Wagon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,942,665 tokens. The official message board for Attack Wagon is attackwagon.medium.com. The Reddit community for Attack Wagon is https://reddit.com/r/attackwagon. Attack Wagon’s official Twitter account is @theattackwagon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Attack Wagon’s official website is attackwagon.com.

Buying and Selling Attack Wagon

According to CryptoCompare, “Attack Wagon (ATK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Attack Wagon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attack Wagon is 0.00138836 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $70,751.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attackwagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attack Wagon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attack Wagon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attack Wagon using one of the exchanges listed above.

