Attrace 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39,863.00 (ATTR)

Attrace (ATTR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Attrace has a market capitalization of $908,750.84 and $39,863.00 worth of Attrace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Attrace has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Attrace token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attrace alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Attrace Profile

Attrace’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Attrace’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,228,643 tokens. Attrace’s official website is attrace.com. Attrace’s official message board is attrace.medium.com. The Reddit community for Attrace is https://reddit.com/r/attrace and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Attrace’s official Twitter account is @attracenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Attrace

According to CryptoCompare, “Attrace (ATTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Attrace has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attrace is 0.00233158 USD and is up 33.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,980.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attrace.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attrace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attrace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attrace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attrace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.