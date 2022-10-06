AutoSingle (AUTOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87,772.00

AutoSingle (AUTOS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One AutoSingle token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AutoSingle has traded 74.4% lower against the dollar. AutoSingle has a total market cap of $87,772.00 and $12,156.00 worth of AutoSingle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AutoSingle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About AutoSingle

AutoSingle launched on February 28th, 2022. AutoSingle’s official Twitter account is @autosingle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AutoSingle is autosingle.singlefinance.io.

Buying and Selling AutoSingle

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoSingle (AUTOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. AutoSingle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AutoSingle is 0.00462233 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autosingle.singlefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoSingle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AutoSingle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AutoSingle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AutoSingle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AutoSingle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.