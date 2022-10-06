Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.59.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
