AVATA Network (AVAT) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

AVATA Network (AVAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, AVATA Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One AVATA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVATA Network has a market capitalization of $48,626.92 and $60,517.00 worth of AVATA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AVATA Network Profile

AVATA Network launched on March 20th, 2022. AVATA Network’s total supply is 7,092,547 tokens. AVATA Network’s official Twitter account is @avatanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVATA Network’s official website is www.avata.network. AVATA Network’s official message board is medium.com/@avatanetwork.

Buying and Selling AVATA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AVATA Network (AVAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. AVATA Network has a current supply of 7,092,547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AVATA Network is 0.00719006 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,910.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avata.network.”

