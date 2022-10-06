Avocado DAO Token (AVG) Price Reaches $0.0627

Avocado DAO Token (AVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Avocado DAO Token has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Avocado DAO Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $141,066.00 worth of Avocado DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avocado DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

AVG is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2021. Avocado DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,100,000 tokens. Avocado DAO Token’s official website is avocadodao.io. Avocado DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @avocadoguild. The official message board for Avocado DAO Token is avocadoguild.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avocado DAO Token (AVG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Avocado DAO Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Avocado DAO Token is 0.06313515 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118,118.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avocadodao.io/.”

