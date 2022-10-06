Axl Inu (AXL) Price Hits $0.0000

Axl Inu (AXL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Axl Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axl Inu has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Axl Inu has a total market cap of $399,315.90 and $301,212.00 worth of Axl Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Axl Inu

Axl Inu’s genesis date was December 29th, 2021. Axl Inu’s total supply is 70,352,764,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,852,764,893 tokens. Axl Inu’s official Twitter account is @axltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axl Inu is https://reddit.com/r/axltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Axl Inu is axltoken.medium.com. Axl Inu’s official website is www.axltoken.com.

Buying and Selling Axl Inu

Axl Inu (AXL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform.

