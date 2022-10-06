AZ World SocialFi Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (AZW)

AZ World SocialFi (AZW) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, AZ World SocialFi has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One AZ World SocialFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AZ World SocialFi has a market cap of $344,251.90 and approximately $9,900.00 worth of AZ World SocialFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About AZ World SocialFi

AZ World SocialFi’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. AZ World SocialFi’s total supply is 820,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,200,000 tokens. AZ World SocialFi’s official Twitter account is @azworld_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.medium.com. The official website for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.network.

Buying and Selling AZ World SocialFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AZ World SocialFi (AZW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AZ World SocialFi has a current supply of 820,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AZ World SocialFi is 0.00066585 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $709.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://azworld.network/.”

