AZ World SocialFi Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (AZW)

AZ World SocialFi (AZW) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One AZ World SocialFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AZ World SocialFi has a market capitalization of $346,368.70 and approximately $9,900.00 worth of AZ World SocialFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AZ World SocialFi has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AZ World SocialFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

AZ World SocialFi Token Profile

AZ World SocialFi’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. AZ World SocialFi’s total supply is 820,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,200,000 tokens. The official website for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.network. AZ World SocialFi’s official Twitter account is @azworld_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AZ World SocialFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AZ World SocialFi (AZW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AZ World SocialFi has a current supply of 820,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AZ World SocialFi is 0.00066585 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $709.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://azworld.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AZ World SocialFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AZ World SocialFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AZ World SocialFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AZ World SocialFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AZ World SocialFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.