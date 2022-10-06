Baader Bank Upgrades Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to “Buy”

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $888.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $975.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.86. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,825.80.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.