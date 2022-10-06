Baby Cat Coin (BABYCATS) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,566.00

Baby Cat Coin (BABYCATS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Baby Cat Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Cat Coin has a total market cap of $52,829.35 and $13,566.00 worth of Baby Cat Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baby Cat Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Baby Cat Coin Profile

Baby Cat Coin was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Baby Cat Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Baby Cat Coin is www.babycatcoin.net/home. Baby Cat Coin’s official Twitter account is @babycatcoinbsc.

Baby Cat Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Cat Coin (BABYCATS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Cat Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Cat Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $431.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babycatcoin.net/home.”

