Baby Lovely Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLOVELY)

Baby Lovely Inu (BLOVELY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Baby Lovely Inu has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Baby Lovely Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Lovely Inu has a total market capitalization of $141,490.39 and approximately $71,830.00 worth of Baby Lovely Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Baby Lovely Inu Token Profile

Baby Lovely Inu was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Baby Lovely Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Baby Lovely Inu is www.babylovelyinu.com. Baby Lovely Inu’s official Twitter account is @baby_lovely_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Lovely Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Lovely Inu (BLOVELY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Lovely Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Lovely Inu is 0 USD and is up 23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $39,648.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babylovelyinu.com/.”

