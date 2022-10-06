Baby Shark Tank Price Reaches $0.0000 (BASHTANK)

Baby Shark Tank (BASHTANK) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Baby Shark Tank has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Shark Tank has a market cap of $158,759.40 and $27,819.00 worth of Baby Shark Tank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Shark Tank token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Baby Shark Tank Token Profile

Baby Shark Tank’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Baby Shark Tank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,995,968,375,941 tokens. The official website for Baby Shark Tank is www.bashtank.com. Baby Shark Tank’s official Twitter account is @babysharktoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Shark Tank

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark Tank (BASHTANK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Shark Tank has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Shark Tank is 0 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bashtank.com/.”

