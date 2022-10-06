Baby Squid Game Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BSG)

Baby Squid Game (BSG) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Baby Squid Game token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Squid Game has a market cap of $59,915.03 and approximately $38,041.00 worth of Baby Squid Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Squid Game has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

About Baby Squid Game

Baby Squid Game’s genesis date was October 13th, 2021. Baby Squid Game’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. Baby Squid Game’s official message board is medium.com/@babysquidgame_53095/baby-squid-game-e34fd0396eb7. Baby Squid Game’s official Twitter account is @babysquidgame. The official website for Baby Squid Game is www.babysquidgame.com. The Reddit community for Baby Squid Game is https://reddit.com/r/babysquidgameofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Baby Squid Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Squid Game (BSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Squid Game has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Squid Game is 0.00000013 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babysquidgame.com/.”

