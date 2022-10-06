Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,046,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after purchasing an additional 341,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

