Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.