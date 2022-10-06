Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.