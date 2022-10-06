Banana (BANANA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.50 Million

Banana (BANANA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Banana has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $23,280.00 worth of Banana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banana has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Banana token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001797 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.01615794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Banana

Banana is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2021. Banana’s total supply is 4,347,932 tokens. The official message board for Banana is cyberkongz.medium.com. Banana’s official Twitter account is @cyberkongz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana’s official website is www.cyberkongz.com.

Banana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana has a current supply of 4,347,932 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana is 1.01390293 USD and is down -12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,467.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cyberkongz.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana using one of the exchanges listed above.

