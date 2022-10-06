Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

BBAR stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

