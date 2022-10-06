Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

