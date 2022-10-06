Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

NYSE BCH opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

