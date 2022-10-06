Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 59 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

