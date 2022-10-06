Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 59 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,863 shares of company stock worth $24,107,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.51 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

