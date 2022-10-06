Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $99.43.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
