Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.