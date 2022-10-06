Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $325,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $12,667,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $8,055,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Stock Performance
GTLB opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -35.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,216. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
