Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

