Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $285.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 195.34 and a beta of 1.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

