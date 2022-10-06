Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $14,057,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

