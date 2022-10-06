Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.60% of Bank of Hawaii worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

