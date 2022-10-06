Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.40

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$125.63, with a volume of 641116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$123.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

