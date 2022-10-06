Barclays Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $225.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.93.
NYSE:EFX opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.97. Equifax has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6,031.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 334.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 22.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
