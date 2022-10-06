Barclays Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $225.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.93.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.97. Equifax has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6,031.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 334.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 22.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.