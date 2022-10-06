Bastion Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Million (BSTN)

Bastion Protocol (BSTN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Bastion Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Bastion Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $8,635.00 worth of Bastion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bastion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Bastion Protocol Profile

Bastion Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2022. Bastion Protocol’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Bastion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bastionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bastion Protocol is bastionprotocol.com. The official message board for Bastion Protocol is medium.com/@bastionprotocol.

Bastion Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bastion Protocol (BSTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Aurora platform. Bastion Protocol has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bastion Protocol is 0.00196918 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,164.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bastionprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bastion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

