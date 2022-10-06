Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 2337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.