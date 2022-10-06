Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $52,800,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.