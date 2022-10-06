Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $222.61 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.