Bee Capital (BEE) Price Up 12% This Week

Bee Capital (BEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bee Capital has a market capitalization of $971,300.51 and $9,320.00 worth of Bee Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Capital token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bee Capital has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Capital alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.80 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063959 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Bee Capital Token Profile

BEE is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2022. Bee Capital’s official Twitter account is @beecapitaldao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bee Capital is beecapital.org.

Buying and Selling Bee Capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Bee Capital (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bee Capital has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bee Capital is 0.08902599 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,790.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beecapital.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.