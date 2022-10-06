Beeuda Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDA)

Beeuda (BDA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Beeuda has a total market capitalization of $154,134.76 and $18,010.00 worth of Beeuda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beeuda has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Beeuda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beeuda alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Beeuda Token Profile

Beeuda launched on March 26th, 2021. Beeuda’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,313,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Beeuda is https://reddit.com/r/beeuda. Beeuda’s official website is www.beeuda.com. Beeuda’s official Twitter account is @beeudatruck. Beeuda’s official message board is medium.com/@beeudatruck.

Beeuda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beeuda (BDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beeuda has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beeuda is 0.03671584 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beeuda.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beeuda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beeuda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beeuda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beeuda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beeuda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.