Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Purchases £20,046.95 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Louise George purchased 9,779 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($24,222.99).

Belvoir Group Price Performance

BLV opened at GBX 206 ($2.49) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Belvoir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 193 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,084.21.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Read More

