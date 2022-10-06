Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 638,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $926.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.