Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 571,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 247,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.8% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

