Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

