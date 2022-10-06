Benchmark Trims Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Target Price to $11.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Clene Stock Up 4.0 %

Clene stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

