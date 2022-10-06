Berenberg Bank Raises Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 600

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s current price.

Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.2 %

LON YCA opened at GBX 417.21 ($5.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.25. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 293.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £763.93 million and a PE ratio of 171.01.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

