Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($9.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.44% from the stock’s current price.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 394.13 ($4.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 453.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £374.11 million and a PE ratio of 320.43. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 533 ($6.44).

Insider Transactions at Kenmare Resources

In other news, insider Tom Hickey acquired 40,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

