Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s previous close.
Tharisa Stock Performance
LON THS opened at GBX 107.25 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.12. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of £321.34 million and a P/E ratio of 249.42.
Tharisa Company Profile
