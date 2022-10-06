Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s previous close.

Tharisa Stock Performance

LON THS opened at GBX 107.25 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.12. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of £321.34 million and a P/E ratio of 249.42.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

